Iran’s official news agency says Russia’s deputy foreign minister is visiting Tehran to discuss the increasingly unraveling 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

IRNA says Sergey Ryabkov met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday. It says they discussed the deal as well as bilateral ties, regional and international issues.

The visit comes as tensions have escalated in the Gulf region amid a crisis between Washington and Iran.

Last year, the Trump administration pulled America out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran targeting the country’s oil sector.

America has deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over the escalation. Countries such as Iraq and Japan have offered to mediate in the crisis.

Iran says it will wait and monitor the developments in the region before deciding about the offer.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58