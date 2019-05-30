The US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Thursday that many feared attacks on US interests did not happen. “We think that Iran did get the message for the time being,” Hook said.

Hook said there are doubts Iran will ever be able to set up “mirror image” for Europe’s Instex and that he doesn’t see any corporate demand for the mechanism.

Hook said the United States is waiting for results of investigation into tanker attacks off UAE coast before discussing proper response.

Hook said the United States will sanction any efforts to import Iranian crude oil beyond the previously agreed cap. “There will be no more oil waivers granted,” he said.

Hook also said Lebanon’s Hezbollah is showing signs that it is not in strong financial health.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 May 2019 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54