“Our people’s message is ‘death to the United States’, and as we buried the Shah, we will bury Trump, and we will also trample the United States,” said the chairman of the powerful Guardians Council and the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati.



Tens of thousands of Iranians marched today as part of ‘Quds Day’, which is held annually on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.



“Our steps in the marches of Quds Day are like hitting the head of global arrogance with a stick,” Jannati said, to a group of journalists.



“The message of our people [in this year’s Quds Day] is that even if the United States increases its sanctions one hundred times, our strength and self-respect will only increase and we will not give up,” said Jannati.



“The message of our people is ‘death to the United States’, and as we buried the Shah, we will also bury Trump and trample the United States,” he emphasised.



“The US should know that in the end it will lose, and we shall be victorious”, he continued.



“I am not tired and I do not get tired,” the 92-year-old stressed.

Last Update: Friday, 31 May 2019 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02