Iranian state broadcasters should replace female presenters with men, Iran’s ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Alamolhoda is the representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the country’s Khorasan Razavi province. He is widely believed to be a conservative hardliner and has been in the headlines for making such statements in the past.

“In some state broadcasting programs, it is possible to use men instead of women presenters. It is not necessarily a must to appoint a woman to be the host of a program,” IRNA quoted Alamolhoda as saying.

The Iranian state TV once quoted him as saying: “Enemies of the leader [Ali Khamenei], according to the Quran, belong to the party of Satan ... Our war in the world is a war against the opponents of the rule of the Supreme Leader.”

Last Update: Friday, 31 May 2019 KSA 12:52 - GMT 09:52