Mecca – The 14th Islamic Summit hosted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has commenced in the al-Safa Palace in Mecca, with the attendance of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and several heads of state from the Arab and Islamic world.

The summit this year is titled “Mecca Summit: Together for the Future,” and aims at developing a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

The main topics of discussions for the summit will focus on the question of Palestine, Islamophobia, countering extremism and terrorism, and the situation of Muslims around the world.

Among the speakers expected to address the summit are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin al-Othaimeen and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Speaking to Al Arabiya earlier in the day, the OIC’s Secretary-General said that the Summit will complement the two previous Gulf and Arab summits held in Mecca on Thursday in its discussions regarding Iran’s disruptive activities both in the Arab and Islamic regions.

Family picture during a meeting of the OIC and Arab League member states’ foreign ministers in Jeddah on May 30, 2019, ahead of the Gulf, Arab, and Islamic summits. (AFP)

“The stance of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is clear and direct, that we are with the legitimate government of Yemen. We condemn all the actions perpetrated by the Houthis. We also condemn the countries which support the Houthis either financially, by supplying them with weapons, or those who provide them with a political cover. We support the stance taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Coalition against the Houthis. At one point, even the Houthis attempted to launch a missile targeting Mecca,” OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Al-Othaimeen told Al Arabiya.

Analysts also weighed in during the day, saying they expect the Islamic summit to support the policies in place regarding Iran.

“It was clear that both the Gulf and Arab emergency meetings were direct and unified in their stance regarding the Iranian file and we expect that the Islamic Summit’s agenda and final communique will not only complement the previous two summits but also take practical steps in how to implement future policies in order to tackle the issues at hand,” Hamoud Abutaleb, said a Saudi political writer.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in Jeddah ahead of the Islamic Summit in Mecca. (SPA)

For his part, Radwan Buhaidel, an Algerian political researcher, told Al Arabiya that three summits come at a pivotal time in the region, especially after the exceptional circumstances in recent weeks.

“These summits primarily address Iranian aggression, especially after the attacks on oil pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the maritime attack on the ships off the coast of the UAE. While the two Gulf and Arab summits were unified among Arab brethren regarding the issue, the Islamic Summit will focus on dealing with Iran on a wider scale as it affects other Islamic countries near the region,” Buhaidel said.

“While Iran is still one of the main topics of discussions during the last day of the Mecca Summits, the Islamic Summit hosted by the OIC will probably give a priority to the Palestinian cause as well,” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 1 June 2019 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28