Sudan’s Transitional Council on Thursday accused protesters of seizing a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and said an encampment outside the Defense Ministry in central Khartoum has become a threat to the country.
A military spokesman said in a statement broadcast on television stations, including state TV, that legal action would be taken against unruly elements at the protest site.
