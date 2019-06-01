Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Iranian-backed Supreme Revolutionary Committee and Washington post contributor, chanted “death to America” and “curse on the Jews” during a speech in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

The speech, which was given to mark al-Quds day on Friday, comes a few months after al-Houthi called for peace in an article published in the Washington Post.

Al-Quds day, or Jerusalem day, is a celebration of the support for the Palestinians on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, a day called for by Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini after the revolution in 1979.

Earlier Friday, anti-America and anti-Israel protests broke out in support for al-Quds day in both Iran and Iraq, where American and Israeli flags were being stepped on and both US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu figures were being burned. Hate chants by Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said: “Death to Israel, curse on the Jews.”

Previously on the Washington Post, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi heavily criticized the US role in the Palestinian cause, however, he ends the article claiming Houthi readiness for peace, and specifically calls Yemen “the callers” and “lovers of peace.”

