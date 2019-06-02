The Islamic Revolution came to an end in Iran, but was not limited to a geographic area, said Admiral Ali Fadavi, vice commander of the IRGC.

“One of the beautiful effects of adhering to the Islamic Revolution is the presence of our youth thousands of kilometres away from the borders of our country, and how beautifully they have achieved the victory that was promised to us by God,” he added, speaking at a memorial ceremony for Iranian soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq war.

Fadavi claimed that the US and European and Arab countries failed to change the regime in Syria because Iran did not allow that to happen, Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) reported.

He said that the presence of Iran in Syria is “an act of divine duty.”

A few days ago, Fadavi had also openly spoken about Iran’s support for the Houthis in Yemen in a TV interview with Iran’s Channel 3.

Fadavi said that Iran helps the Houthis as much as it can, but not as much as it would like, due to the “blockade of Yemen.”

He claimed that if Iran could support the Houthis on the ground, as it does with the Syrian regime, the Houthis would be in a more promising position.

“If we were there [in Yemen], the Houthis would be in Riyadh by now,” said Fadavi.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 June 2019 KSA 17:48 - GMT 14:48