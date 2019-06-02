The Kurdish administration in Syria on Sunday said it plans to hand 800 local women and children, including relatives of extremists, to their families tomorrow in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp.

The women and children- all Syrians- are living among the dregs of ISIS in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria.

Their release comes at the request of local Arab tribes, according to Abd al-Mehbach, co-chair of the Kurdish administration's executive council.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 June 2019 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30