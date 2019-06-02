In a meeting with the Syrian ambassador to Tehran, Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani said that the actions of Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be detrimental to these countries the long-run.

Larijani met with Adnan Mahmoud on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

According to Larijani, the Mecca summit last weekend, called for by King Salman bin Abdulaziz to address heightened tensions with Iran, showed that some Arab countries are repeating “past failures.”

“These countries hold meetings and issue statements in the hope of a breakthrough,” he said.

Larijani thanked the governments of Syria and Iraq for rejecting the final statement of the Mecca summit. “Syria and Iraq showed that they reject this [the Mecca summit] statement,” unlike Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he said.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 June 2019 KSA 17:36 - GMT 14:36