Some 800 Syrian women and children started leaving the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in northeast Syria on Monday, en route to their hometowns in the nearby province of Raqqa, an AFP correspondent said.

At least 17 buses were seen leaving the area in the first such transfer from the crowded camp which is home to nearly 74,000 people, including relatives of ISIS extremists, he added.

Last Update: Monday, 3 June 2019 KSA 15:07 - GMT 12:07