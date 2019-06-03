The Kremlin on Monday rebuffed criticism from US President Donald Trump of Russian and Syrian government military action in Syria’s Idlib province, saying it was justified.



Trump on Sunday urged Russia and Syrian government forces to stop bombing Idlib, following a Friday Kremlin statement that signaled Moscow would continue to back a month-long Syrian government offensive there.



When asked about Trump’s criticism on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that militants were using Idlib as a base to launch attacks against civilian and military targets, something he called unacceptable.

Last Update: Monday, 3 June 2019 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14