Sudan’s opposition and protest group alliance said on Monday it was halting all contact and negotiations with the country’s military council, after security forces launched a deadly raid on a protest sit-in.
The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) had been in talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that took over from Omar al-Bashir in May, but negotiations have stalled in recent weeks.
