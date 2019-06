The US embassy in Khartoum said Monday attacks on protesters “must stop”, after at least nine people were killed when security forces tried to break up a sit-in outside army headquarters.

“Sudanese security forces’ attacks against protesters and other civilians is wrong and must stop,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.

“Responsibility falls on the TMC. The TMC cannot responsibly lead the people of Sudan,” it added, referring to the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled Sudan since the ouster in April of president Omar al-Bashir.

