Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says unknown gunmen have opened fire on a police vehicle in the northern city of Tripoli, killing a police officer and wounding two others.

The agency gave no further details about the Monday night attack. The attack occurred on the eve of Eid el-Fitr when Lebanese army increases security around the country.

According to a Reuters report, armed men fired at a patrol of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) in Tripoli, killing two ISF members, state news agency NNA said.

The security forces and the army chased down the attackers and encircled them, it said.

(With Reuters inputs)

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 June 2019 KSA 00:34 - GMT 21:34