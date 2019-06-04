President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East peace adviser Jared Kushner met European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker for talks in Brussels on Tuesday.

Kushner arrived in Brussels from London, where his father-in-law is making a state visit, and the trip came with international hopes dimming for a US peace plan for the Middle East.

Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters they would discuss “the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues”, without giving further details. EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini also took part in the meeting.

Trump, whose administration has staunchly backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledged doubts about the plan himself on Monday, while Kushner suggested that Palestinians were not ready to govern themselves.

The United States is to lay out an economic component of the plan, which has been spearheaded by Kushner, on June 25 and 26 in Bahrain, where Gulf Arab states are expected to make pledges to boost the troubled Palestinian economy.

But it is not clear when the political aspects of the plan, which are expected to avoid calling for the creation of a Palestinian state, will be unveiled.

Abandoning the call for a Palestinian state would end years of US support for the so-called “two-state” solution, which envisages separate homelands for Jews and Palestinians.

The EU is still firmly behind the two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, in contrast to Washington, which has recognized the city as Israel’s capital.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 June 2019 KSA 20:57 - GMT 17:57