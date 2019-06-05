The deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement rebel group has been detained, a spokesman for the movement said on Wednesday.
Yasir Arman, had been living in exile and was sentenced to death in absentia over his actions in the group, but returned to Sudan recently. He was arrested by security forces, the spokesman said.
