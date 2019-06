Organizers of the pro-democracy protests in Sudan say 40 bodies have been retrieved from the Nile River in the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee said on Wednesday that the bodies were pulled out on Tuesday and were taken by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to an unknown location.

Including these fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 100 since the violent dispersal of a sit-in outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum on Monday.

