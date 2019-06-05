Those proven responsible for dispersing the Khartoum sit-in which led to over 35 deaths will be held accountable, Sudan's Transitional Military Council said on Wednesday.

The council's head, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, added that an investigation was launched into the violence that ensued during the break-up of the sit-in on Monday.

During a message to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr, al-Burhan stated that the council is open to negotiations with no conditions, and called on all parties to "turn a new page" and move forward.

- Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 5 June 2019 KSA 08:48 - GMT 05:48