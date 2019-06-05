Two women with ISIS ties and six children were repatriated to the United States from northeast Syria, Kurdish-led authorities said on Wednesday.
The Kurdish-led administration, which controls swathes of north and east Syria, said it helped return the citizens “at the request of the US government.”
