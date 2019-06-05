The United Nations is moving some of its staff from Sudan, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the death toll from a crackdown on protesters soared to more than 100.

“We are temporarily relocating non-program-critical UN staff, while all UN operations continue in Sudan,” said UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko.

No details were provided on the number of staffers leaving Khartoum, where there is a large UN presence of 27 entities, mostly UN aid agencies.

The United Nations also runs a peacekeeping mission in Darfur with the African Union, where about 7,200 troops and police are deployed.

UK pulls staff from Khartoum embassy, warns nationals

Britain warned its citizens on Wednesday against all but essential travel to Khartoum as it pulled all non-essential staff and dependants from its embassy, amid the crackdown on protests in Sudan.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London updated its travel advice for British nationals.

“The FCO now advise against all but essential travel to Khartoum and all other remaining areas of Sudan due to developments in the security and political situation,” it said.

“If you’re in Sudan, you should consider carefully whether your need to remain is essential and consider leaving the country by commercial means.

“As of June 5, the decision was made to withdraw non-essential British embassy staff and dependants from Sudan.”

In turmoil

Sudan has been engulfed in turmoil since security forces on Monday violently broke up a weeks-long sit-in by protesters demanding an end to military rule.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors close to the protest movement said on Wednesday that at least 101 people had been killed in the crackdown.

Forty bodies have been recovered from the Nile river, they said.



A military council has ruled the country since the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, following months of protests against his three-decade authoritarian rule.

Army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Tuesday that he was scrapping a plan for a three-year transition period and would hold elections within nine months.

Western powers have warned that snap elections will crush hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan and have called for a return to negotiations.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 June 2019 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34