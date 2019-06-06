The African Union’s Peace and Security Council says it has suspended Sudan’s participation in all AU activities “with immediate effect” over the deadly unrest in the country.

The body posted on Twitter that the suspension will remain until “the effective establishment” of a civilian-led transitional authority, calling the awaited transition “the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis.”

Thursday’s announcement came as the committee met on the Sudan crisis, a day after new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the ruling military’s crackdown to 108.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Fake Mahamat, earlier this week strongly condemned the violence in Sudan and urged the country’s ruling military council “to protect the civilians from further harm.”

