The head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said the country would start delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey in two months, the Interfax news agency reported.



Chemezov added that Russia had finished instructing Turkish specialists on the use of the S-400.



Tensions between Turkey and the United States are running high over Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400 missile defenses, which are not compatible with NATO systems.

Last Update: Friday, 7 June 2019 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20