A key protest group on Saturday announced a nationwide “civil disobedience” campaign and said it would run until Sudan’s ruling generals transfer power to a civilian government.

“The civil disobedience movement will begin Sunday and end only when a civilian government announces itself in power on state television,” said the Sudanese Professionals Association which initiated protests that ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April.

The call came a day after Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met separately with the ruling generals and the protest leaders amid efforts to mediate between the two sides.

Also on Saturday, Sudanese security forces arrested two prominent rebels and an opposition leader, a day after they met the Ethiopian premier.

