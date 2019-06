German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met on Sunday with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Mass and Al-Safadi discussed regional security, countering ISIS extremist group, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Syria crisis, funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and bilateral relations.

The talks also focused on the economic challenges facing the kingdom.

Maas said Germany will support Jordan with an unconditional loan of 100 million US dollars.

Al-Safadi said both countries were in agreement that the two-state solution is the only solution to ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Maas’ visit to Jordan is part of a wider trip to the Middle East seeking to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the United States.

The German foreign minister visited Iraq on Saturday and expected in Iran on Monday.

Last Update: Sunday, 9 June 2019 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52