Four people were killed in Sudan on Sunday on the first day of a “civil disobedience” campaign by protesters, a doctors’ committee linked to demonstrators said.

Two people were shot dead in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman just across the Nile river, the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding two others died in a hospital in Omdurman after being stabbed.

Meanwhile, sources in the ruling military council denied that the call for disobedience received great response in public institutions, ministries and other vital sectors like banking and services.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said that a total of 118 people have been killed since a crackdown was launched on June 3 to disperse a sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in the Sudanese capital.

The government put the death toll at 61, including three members of the security services.

Last Update: Sunday, 9 June 2019 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41