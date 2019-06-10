Iraq will use DNA testing to identify the remains of 141 bodies found in mass graves believed to contain the Yazidi victims of ISIS massacres, the head of the country’s forensics administration said on Sunday.

Zaid al-Yousef said Yazidi survivors helped to locate the 12 graves in the Sinjar region in north Iraq.

Iraq is working to exhume remains from mass graves for forensic evidence of the ISIS group’s crimes when it ruled over parts of the country’s north from 2014 to 2017. It is supported by a special UN investigations team.

Iraqi Yazidi clerics attend the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by ISIS in Sinjar. (AFP)

The extremists did not tolerate other faiths and tried to exterminate the Yazidis, a religious minority with beliefs that distinguish them from Muslim and Christian worshippers in the region.

ISIS followers said the Yazidis were “apostates” and killed hundreds of men while enslaving thousands of women and children. The UN called it a genocide.

Al-Yousef, the director of Iraq’s Department of Forensic Medicine, told The Associated Press on Sunday it will take until August to identify the 141 bodies transferred to Baghdad from Sinjar for DNA testing.

The investigation is being hampered by a lack of survivors and hesitation among relatives of the dead to come forward with DNA samples, said al-Yousef. Investigators require DNA samples from three relatives to identify each victim. The UN is searching for relatives of the deceased in other countries and seeking to obtain DNA samples to assist the investigation, he added.

Iraqi Yazidis take part in a ceremony during the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by ISIS militants in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district on March 15, 2019. (AFP)

“The Yazidi investigation is the most difficult we have ever come across,” said al-Yousef.

Yazidi groups say the process of exhuming graves and identifying victims is moving too slowly.

“We feel there is some neglect of the issue,” said Ali Khedhir, the head of the Yazidi spiritual council office in the village of Lalesh, the spiritual home of the faith.

Since the 2003 US invasion, the Yazidis have suffered from discrimination and persecution by extremist movements. The Yazidis speak Kurdish but identify as their own ethnic community.

Tens of thousands of Yazidis are still living in camps outside Sinjar. Widespread destruction of their homes and persistent insecurity have dissuaded them from returning to their villages.

In March, Iraq and the UN began exhuming graves in the village of Kocho, where ISIS militants are believed to have massacred hundreds of Yazidis in August 2014.

Another 3,000 Yazidis are still missing after they were abducted from Sinjar by ISIS militants. The survivors are believed to be living among ISIS families held in detention by Syrian Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria.

Last Update: Monday, 10 June 2019 KSA 08:33 - GMT 05:33