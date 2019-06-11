Lebanese IT expert Nizar Zakka, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday after being detained in Iran since 2015, told Al Arabiya that he was "subjected to all kinds of torture from the Iranians" when he was first arrested.

Zakka also said that it was the Revolutionary Guards that interrogated him, not the Iranian intelligence.

“My next mission is explaining the conditions of the detainees in Iran,” he told Al Arabiya.

He also spoke of a US detainee, under the name of “Wang”, and another British detainee who were with him in Iranian custody, adding that they are both in good health conditions but “they have some problems.”

“Iran does not respect international agreements the least bit,” he added.

Zakka, an information technology specialist who also has US residency, had been detained on charges of anti-state activity. He flew out of Tehran with Lebanon’s security chief Abbas Ibrahim on Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 June 2019 KSA 22:02 - GMT 19:02