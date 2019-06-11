A Palestinian medic has succumbed to his wounds a month after being shot during clashes along the Gaza border, Palestinian officials said.

Mohammed al-Jdaili, 36, died after being hit by Israeli fire, the Palestinian health ministry said Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent organization said in a statement he had been hit in the face by a rubber-coated bullet “while performing his humanitarian duties” in northern Gaza on May 3.

Since the injury he had been receiving treatment in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, it said.

There was no reaction from the Israeli army.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said the father of four was hurt while treating wounded people near the border fence in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Palestinians have been gathering along the heavily-guarded Israeli border fence since March 2018, demanding Israel end the crippling blockade of the strip.

The Jewish state accuses the strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the often-violent protests.

On the day Jdaili was hit two Israeli soldiers were injured by gunfire.

It sparked a two-day flare up, with hundreds of rockets fired from the strip towards Israel and dozens of targets struck by the Jewish state in response.

At least 294 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 2018, the majority in the border clashes, according to an AFP toll.

Six Israelis have been killed.

According to the World Health Organization three other Palestinian medics have been killed during the border protests.

In June 2018 22-year-old medic Razan Najjar died while working on the border. Her case grabbed global attention.

