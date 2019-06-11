Concern over the fate of The New York Times bureau chief in Tehran, Thomas Erdbrink, has continued after months of him not contributing in the publication or on his Twitter channel with some questioning his safety.

Al Arabiya sent questions to The New York Times enquiring about Erdbrink’s safety following which the newspaper issued a statement.

Erdbrink, a Netherlands citizen, has reported for The New York Times from Iran since 2012 and is a resident of Tehran. However, he has been unable to work since late February, when his press credential was revoked, according to the statement.

“The authorities in Iran have barred the Tehran-based correspondent for The New York Times from working for the past four months,” the daily said in the statement.

In the statement, The New York Times international editor, Michael Slackman, said: “Officials of Iran’s Foreign Ministry have repeatedly assured The Times that Mr. Erdbrink’s credential would soon be restored but have offered no explanation for the delays or for why it was revoked.”

.⁦@ThomasErdbrink⁩ of the ⁦@nytimes⁩ has gone quiet since publishing this article. And his Twitter feed stopped at this time. For better or worse, his reporting from #Iran has an impact in the US. Why has he been silent? https://t.co/kPv9DyFI86 — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) June 8, 2019

Erdbrink has not been active on Twitter since February after the newspaper published his article: “The Iran Revolution at 40: From Theocracy to ‘Normality.’” He has been one of the few Western reporters working for the US media in Iran.

Some took to twitter to raise concerns about Erdbrink’s whereabouts as he has not been active on social media for months and has also not published articles.

Alireza Nader, the founder, and CEO of New Iran, a nonprofit and nonpartisan advocacy organization in Washington, said: “Thomas Erdbrink of The New York Times has gone quiet since publishing this article [about the Iran Revolution]. And his Twitter feed stopped at this time. For better or worse, his reporting from Iran has an impact in the US. Why has he been silent?”

The timing is significant as his “disappearance” happened soon after he wrote an article on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Amir Etemadi, chair and co-founder of Iranian Liberal Graduates and a member of Iran Revival, tweeted:

“Why The New York Times doesn’t say anything about its Tehran bureau’s chief Thomas Erdbrink’s situation? Why the outlet doesn’t tell you that the regime took away Thomas’ press pass after his piece for the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and he is banned from traveling outside?”

Why @nytimes doesn't say anything about its Tehran bureau's chief @ThomasErdbrink's situation? Why the outlet doesn't tell you that the regime took away Thomas' press pass after his piece for the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and he is banned from traveling outside? — Amir Etemadi (@amiretemadi) June 7, 2019

According to The New York Times, Mr. Erdbrink’s wife, Newsha Tavakolian, an Iranian citizen and award-winning photographer, also has been denied permission to work.

According to a New York Times article on the matter “it is not unusual for governments to suspend or invalidate the credentials of foreign correspondents.”

The article continues to say that the former Washington Post correspondent, Jason Rezaian, an American citizen, “was imprisoned for 544 days by the Iranian authorities for what the newspaper called absurd accusations of espionage.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 June 2019 KSA 01:44 - GMT 22:44