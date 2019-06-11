Turkey killed 10 Kurdish militants in Syria’s Tel Rifaat region on Sunday in retaliation for an attack that killed a Turkish soldier, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkey says the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria is part of the PKK militant group, which it designates a terrorist group and which it has been fighting for more than 30 years.

The United Nations warned on Monday that up to 2 million refugees could flee to Turkey if fighting intensifies in northwestern Syria as aid funds run dangerously low.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 June 2019 KSA 14:13 - GMT 11:13