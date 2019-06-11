The United States has sanctioned 16 individuals and entities related to the Syrian crisis, the country’s treasury department said Tuesday.

Among those who were sanctioned is prominent Syrian businessman Samer Foz and his family, who have close ties to President Bashar al-Assad and who Washington said have made millions by developing properties on land seized from those who fled the war.



The US Treasury said it was imposing sanctions on Foz, his siblings Amer and Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz family from the coastal city of Latakia.

Foz-owned ASM International General Trading and its affiliates throughout the Middle East were also included in the sanctions. ASM is involved in grain and sugar trade, and oil field operations.



“Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire have leveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generating enterprise,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.



The US Treasury said it was also sanctioning Synergy SAL and BS Company, which have imported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian oil into Syria.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 June 2019 KSA 20:48 - GMT 17:48