A platform of the South Pars gas field in the Arabian Gulf, the world’s largest, caught fire on Wednesday, Iran’s Oil Ministry Website said, but no fatalities were reported.

“No one was reportedly killed by the fire at platform SPG9 ... as all the staff had evacuated the platform before the fire broke out,” the head of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam told SHANA.



He said that several fireboats were now trying to extinguish the fire in the platform.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32