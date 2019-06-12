Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday that he discussed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ways to avoid instability in the region, adding he strongly hopes Iran continues to observe the nuclear deal, in a joint press conference in Tehran.

The Japanese leader stressed that an armed clash in the Middle East needs to be prevented at all costs.

Rouhani, who also spoke at the press conference, described the meeting as successful and said that he welcomes improving ties with japan, adding that Tokyo is interested in continuing to buy Iran’s oil, which has been sanctioned by the United States.

The two leaders discussed economic ties and Iran's commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran will remain committed to the deal, which is important for security of the region and the world. Tehran and Tokyo both oppose nuclear weapons ... Iran will never initiate a war but will give a crushing response to any egression,” Rouhani told a joint news conference with Abe.

Abe, the first Japanese leader to visit Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution, landed in Tehran as a brewing confrontation between Iran and the United States stokes fear of another military conflict in the crisis-ridden Middle East.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31