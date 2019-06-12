Syrian air defense shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early Wednesday, the official SANA news agency said.

The attack was launched around 2 am local time (1100 GMT) against the Tall al-Hara sector located near the Golan Heights, according to SANA, which said there had been no casualties.

