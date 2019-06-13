Iran will not repeat its “bitter experience” of negotiating with the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Thursday.
The Islamic Republic has no trust in the U.S. and the previous bitter experience we had in negotiating with the U.S. within #JCPOA will never be repeated again, because no free & wise nation would accept negotiations under pressure.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2019
We have no doubt in @abeshinzo’s goodwill and seriousness; but regarding what you mentioned from U.S. president, I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with; I have no response for him & will not answer him. pic.twitter.com/YisBpoYlGO— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2019
Our problem with the U.S. is not the issue of regime change; because even if they pursue such a thing, they won’t be able to achieve it, just as previous U.S. presidents tried in vain to destroy the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2019
