Iran will not repeat its “bitter experience” of negotiating with the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic has no trust in the U.S. and the previous bitter experience we had in negotiating with the U.S. within #JCPOA will never be repeated again, because no free & wise nation would accept negotiations under pressure. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2019

Abe was carrying a message to Iranian leaders from US President Donald Trump.

Khamenei said that Iran “has no trust in the US and the previous bitter experience in negotiating with the US” in a tweet on the Iranian leader’s official English-language Twitter account.

“I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with; I have no response for him & will not answer him,” he added.

We have no doubt in @abeshinzo’s goodwill and seriousness; but regarding what you mentioned from U.S. president, I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with; I have no response for him & will not answer him. pic.twitter.com/YisBpoYlGO — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2019

Khamenei also said that if his country ever “intended to produce nuclear weapons, the US wouldn’t be able to do anything against that.”

In another tweet, Khamenei said that the US “doesn’t have, by any means, the competency to say which country should or shouldn’t possess nuclear weapons; because the US has thousands of nuclear warheads in its arsenals.”

Khamenei also said Trump’s promise not to seek regime change in Iran was not “genuine,” adding that he did not believe Washington’s offer of “honest negotiations” with Tehran.

“Our problem with the US is not the issue of regime change; because even if they pursue such a thing, they won’t be able to achieve it, just as previous US presidents tried in vain to destroy the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years,” Khamenei warned.

Our problem with the U.S. is not the issue of regime change; because even if they pursue such a thing, they won’t be able to achieve it, just as previous U.S. presidents tried in vain to destroy the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2019

Mentioning the handle of Japanese PM Abe, he rejected the negotiations and said: “By the Grace of God, without negotiations & despite sanctions, we will progress.”

Last Update: Thursday, 13 June 2019 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23