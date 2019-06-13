The head of Sudan’s ruling military council met with US diplomats in Khartoum on Thursday, the council said.
The ruling Transitional Military Council said Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary for Africa, and veteran diplomat Donald Booth, who was appointed US envoy to Sudan on Wednesday.
