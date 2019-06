US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday saying that neither Iran nor US are ready to make a deal.

"While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!" he said.

Thursday, 13 June 2019