US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran committed the attack on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman in a fox news interview.

He also dismissed the danger of Iran making good on previous threats to close the Hormuz Strait, a major choke point for world oil shipments.

“They’re not going to be closing it. It’s not going to be closed, it’s not going to be closed for long and they know it. They’ve been told in very strong terms,” Trump said.

Asked how to he planned to address Tehran and stop any further such incidents, Trump said: “We’re going to see.”

Two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, amid growing tension between Washington and Tehran.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 15:40 - GMT 12:40