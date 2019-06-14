The European Union is investigating the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday and is assessing the situation, a spokeswoman for the EU’s foreign service said.

“We are gathering more information and we are assessing the situation,” the spokeswoman for the told reporters on Friday.

The European Union called for maximum restraint amid mounting tensions over US accusations against Iran over the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“We have said repeatedly that the region doesn't need further escalation, it doesn’t need destabilization, it doesn’t need further tension and therefore we call for maximum restraint and to avoid provocations.”

