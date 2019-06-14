Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel late Thursday, striking a building but causing no injuries, Israeli authorities said.

The rocket attack set the stage for a likely Israeli reprisal and raised the possibility of a new round of fighting, weeks after a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israeli police said the rocket struck a building in the Israeli border town of Sderot, a frequent target of rocket fire.

That cease-fire, reached in early May, has begun to unravel in recent days. Overnight on Thursday, the Israeli military said fighter jets targeted a Hamas tunnel in Gaza after air defenses intercepted an incoming rocket from Gaza.

The flare-up in violence came shortly after the Israeli military said it had closed Gaza’s offshore waters to Palestinian fishermen until further notice in response to incendiary balloons launched into Israel in recent days.

The fighting in May was the worst bout of violence between the sides in recent years.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 00:22 - GMT 21:22