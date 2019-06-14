A rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday hit an empty building in the Israeli border town of Sderot, without causing casualties, authorities said.

The Israeli army, which said air raid sirens had been triggered in the south of the country, said a “projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the town of Sderot”, without giving further details.

The Israeli police confirmed no-one was wounded in the strike, saying the building was damaged after being hit “with full force”. A student told Israeli media the rocket had hit the religious school he attends.

“The rocket fell two meters from where I was standing,” said Shalom Kahlon. The incident came hours after Israeli warplanes bombed bunkers at a Hamas base in southern Gaza, causing no casualties, according to a Palestinian security source.

The strike came after Israeli air defenses intercepted a previous rocket launched from Gaza, the first since hundreds were fired from the enclave in early May in a flare-up, which killed 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

Israeli authorities on Wednesday announced a ban on fishing off Gaza, in response to the launching of balloons, fitted with incendiary devices, into Israeli territory to set fire to farmland.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz, a former army general, said the solution to “the crisis with Gaza is to attack with a force never used” before. “Hamas leaders must be in the sights” of the Israeli army, he said on Facebook.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 07:58 - GMT 04:58