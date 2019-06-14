Sudan’s military rulers said on Thursday they had thwarted several coup attempts against them.
Two different groups of people who had attempted coups had been arrested, the Transitional Military Council’s spokesman said.
One group consisted of five people while the other had more than 12 members, he said.
