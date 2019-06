The United Kingdom said on Friday that it is almost certain that a branch of the Iranian military attacked the two tankers on June 13 in Gulf of Oman.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that Britain calls on Iran urgently to cease all forms of destabilizing activity, adding that no other state or non-state actor could plausibly have been responsible for the attacks.

The attacks build on a pattern of destabilizing Iranian behavior and pose a serious danger to the region, said Hunt.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump confirmed the assessment of his top advisers and publicly accused Tehran of responsibility for recent attacks on tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 21:30 - GMT 18:30