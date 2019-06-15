The Iraqi military says three mortar shells have hit an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, causing a small fire but no casualties.

The military statement says the attack on Balad air base occurred early Saturday.

The attack comes amid rising tension in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, which ratcheted up on Thursday after suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, a rocket exploded less than a mile away from the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 June 2019 KSA 12:13 - GMT 09:13