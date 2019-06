Former president Omar al-Bashir will be referred to trial after an appeal period of one week, Sudan’s chief prosecutor said on Saturday.

Al-Bashir had been charged with corruption.

The chief prosecutor said that 41 criminal cases have been opened against members of the former administration.

He also said the dispersal of the protesters was not discussed at the meeting he attended on dealing with criminals near the protest site.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 June 2019 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25