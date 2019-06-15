At least 35 combatants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine extremists and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.

On Friday, Turkey’s foreign minister said Ankara did not accept Russia’s “excuse” that Syria would not listen to Moscow and stop regime strikes in Idlib province.

Turkey and Russia have worked closely to find a political solution under the Astana process to the eight-year conflict despite being on opposing sides of the war.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 June 2019 KSA 12:16 - GMT 09:16