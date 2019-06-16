Egypt strongly condemns the two drone attacks by Houthis in Yemen that targeted airports in southwestern Saudi Arabia with an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday calling the attacks “wanton aggression.”

The Houthis claimed late Saturday night that they attacked airports in the cities of Abha and Jizan. Saudi Arabia said early Sunday that it had shot down one Houthi drone.

The attacks come just days after the rebels said they launched a cruise missile that struck the Abha airport. Saudi Arabia said that attack on Wednesday wounded 26 people.

