Egypt strongly condemns the two drone attacks by Houthis in Yemen that targeted airports in southwestern Saudi Arabia with an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday calling the attacks “wanton aggression.”SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?