Ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir was brought Sunday to a prosecutor's office in Khartoum, Al Arabiya's correspondent reported, where charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency were read out against him.

Bashir, dressed in a white traditional robe and turban, was transported in a heavily armed convoy from the capital's Kober prison.

It was the first time Bashir has been seen in public since his ouster by the army on April 11.

Watch: First public appearance of Sudan’s ex-President Omar al-Bashir since he was overthrown shows him being transferred from prison to the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor.https://t.co/0EArm750MA pic.twitter.com/aF4vt3Czmj — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 16, 2019

Last Update: Sunday, 16 June 2019 KSA 18:15 - GMT 15:15