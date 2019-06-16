Iran said it would announce additional steps to reduce its commitments under the 2015 international nuclear pact, which Washington withdrew from last year, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran’s commitments under the deal,” Tasnim said.

